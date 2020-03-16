CLOSE
The Bijou Star Files: Cleveland Schools Offering Free Meals To Anyone Under 18 #CoronavirusUpdates

Cleveland schools offering free meals to anyone under 18

The Cleveland school district will offer free grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts to anyone under 18 during the coronavirus shutdown, regardless of where students attend school.  Click here for the list of meal and shuttle sites and times.

‘I didn’t do it’: Trump shuns responsibility for cutting pandemic team before White House cuts mic of reporter asking ‘nasty question’

Wasn’t that a song back in the day ♫ sorry didn’t do it ♫ President says he ‘doesn’t know anything about’ disbanding his own national security team in 2018. Donald Trump shifted blame for cutting his administration’s global health security team in 2018, telling a reporter who asked whether he takes responsibility that she asked a “nasty question”.

AT&T, Sprint, T Mobile & Comcast Will Not Terminate Services For Next 60 Days Due To Viral Pandemic

While the world is currently in limbo, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC)  has forged a commitment with many of the broadband service providers, according to Business Insider.  Many communications companies, including Comcast, Sprint, AT&T, and T Mobile, have signed on to the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” at the request of FCC chairman Ajit Pai.    For the next 60 days they will not terminate services, due to their inability to pay their bills, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.  Read More

U-Haul Offers Free Storage To College Students Displaced By Coronavirus

The moving company is offering students impacted by the coronavirus 30 days of free-self storage at U-haul owned and operated facilities. So long as students can provide proof of their enrollment with a college ID, they will be able to store their items free of charge.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am http://www.wzakcleveland.com

