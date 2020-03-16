CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wants the Primary Election Delayed Until June 2nd

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for the Ohio Primary, which is supposed to take place on Mar. 17, to be delayed until June 2, at least when it comes to voting at the polls.

The reason? Not suprisingly, it’s all of the concerns involving the coronavirus disease.

While DeWine can’t issue an order to make the delay happen — as he has done to close restaurants, gyms and movie theaters — he said he will file a lawsuit in an effort to make it happen. The lawsuit will be submitted to a judge for consideration on Monday afternoon.

This comes on top of Gov. DeWine issuing orders that restrict mass gatherings on more than 100 before changing it to 50, indefinitely closing gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and indoor water parks among others, and not to mention restricting restaurant and bars to carryout and delivery only with the dining in portion closed.

Ohio currently has 50 cases of COVID-19, with 14 hospitalized.

It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

