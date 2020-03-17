The Curry Family Is Stephen Up To Feed Children During COVID-19 Crissis

In Cleveland the Curry’s, Steph and Ayesha Curry, may not be the most endeared family as it pertains to basketball, but you can’t say nothing about them as it comes to their community and stepping up to the plate when there is a crisis, as it is being reported that the couple is putting there money where their communities mouth is in the amount of $1 million.

Steph and Ayesha Curry shared the news of their blessing of giving via a video on Twitter.

NBA Golden State Warriors great Steph Curry and his wife, celebrity cook Ayesha, are teaming up with a food bank to provide more than 1 million meals to students in Oakland who cannot attend schools due to coronavirus shutdowns.

“We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can,”

Check out Steph and Ayesha Curry’s video below.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

