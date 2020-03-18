CLOSE
Prosecutor Kim Foxx Snuck-Up and Won The Democratic Primary

Mystery remains over why prosecutor dismissed hoax charges against Jussie Smollett

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

If you are in the corner of Chicago Prosecutor/State’s Attorney for Cook County, Illinois, Kim Foxx, congratulations are in order to and her as it has been reported that in the midst of everything she has quietly won the Democratic primary Tuesday.

Kim Foxx gained negative national attention for actions in the Jussie Smollett hate crime/hoax fiasco after she was accused of acting improperly when she dropped the case against Smollett after speaking with a relative of his that happened to be a former aide to former first lady Michelle Obama.   The Jussie Smollett case is now being handled by special prosecutors.

Kim Foxx who is moving forward from the incident, reminded the people of what her works have done for the city of Chicago/Cook County for the past 4 years in her speech following the win:

“This win is about all of us. I’ve spent the last four years working to reform a system that is not representative of the communities it serves – I’m ready to continue this work.”

See video below

