Prayers: Hip Hop Duo Member Eric B Daughter Has Passed

Prayer are in order as it is being reported that one half of the legendary Hip Hop duo Eric B & Rakim, 56 year old Louis Eric Barrier, producer/DJ/rapper AKA Eric B, daughter 28 year old daughter Erica Supreme Barrier has passed away following a car accident that happened Sunday in Connecticut.
In a statement released by Eric B:
“She fought a valiant fight, however, we trust God & His ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest,”
Erica Supreme Barrier was driving a Mini Cooper when the vehicle was struck by a truck that was unable to stop. The diver of the other vehicle was not injured and the accident is still under investigation.
We will be keeping the family of Eric B uplifted in our prayers.
It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Erica Supreme Barrier on Monday 3-16-2020 at 6:18pm EST, states Alvina Alston, Eric B’s Publicist. “She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest. This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT.” Says Eric B. For exclusive photos and up-to-the-minute details, visit https://www.facebook.com/sister2sister2.0/. Media Contact: Aurora Gordon, a.gordon@sister2sister2.com . About Sister2Sister2.0 Sister 2 Sister 2.0 is the rebranding of the ground-breaking Black celebrity magazine, Sister2Sister, published by Jamie Foster-Brown in 1988. A-listers like, Jamie Fox, Oprah, Gabrielle Union, Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, Lil Wayne, Floyd Mayweather, debuted on Sister2Sister covers before they were on the public’s radar. Foster-Brown is a tour-de-force in celebrity lifestyles and an established journalists who’s interviewed legends like Dick Clark and Michael Jackson, plus powerhouses. Michelle Obama, Beyonce and Gayle King, to name a few. @moremediahits @therealdjericb #sister2sister2.0 #prayersneeded #prayers🙏🏾 #condonlences #ericb #lovingdaughter❤ #gonebutneverforgotten @therealsister2sister2.0 @madina_milana #madina_milana @revoltTV #revoltTV #Gia_casey @gia_casey #djenvy @djenvy #breakfastclubam Breakfast Club Angelayee #angelayee Rickey Smiley #hiphop
