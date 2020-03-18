Prayers: Hip Hop Duo Member Eric B Daughter Has Passed

Prayer are in order as it is being reported that one half of the legendary Hip Hop duo Eric B & Rakim, 56 year old Louis Eric Barrier, producer/DJ/rapper AKA Eric B, daughter 28 year old daughter Erica Supreme Barrier has passed away following a car accident that happened Sunday in Connecticut.

In a statement released by Eric B:

“She fought a valiant fight, however, we trust God & His ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest,”

Erica Supreme Barrier was driving a Mini Cooper when the vehicle was struck by a truck that was unable to stop. The diver of the other vehicle was not injured and the accident is still under investigation.

We will be keeping the family of Eric B uplifted in our prayers.

