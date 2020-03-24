Ava DuVernay and Netflix Win Defamation Suit #WhenTheySeeUs

When Ava DuVernay decided to tell the truth and shame the devil with her Netflix docu-series ‘When They See Us’ about the injustice served to teenagers (The Central Park 5) that spent their impressionable years in jail for a crime they didn’t commit. But because Ava DuVernay made a local New York terrible mistake a global highlight of now The Exonerated 5, some that had a hand in the wrong (ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein) decided they didn’t like the way the were seen so she filed a defamation lawsuit against the highly acclaimed writer/director/producer Ava DuVernay and Netflix.

Linda Fairstein never said sorry and sorry didn’t do it and according to U.S. District Court Judge Manish Shah the depiction of Linda Fairstein in ‘When They See Us’ was protected under the First Amendment.

According to Judge Shah:

“Because the First Amendment protects non-factual assertions (and because neither defendants Ava DuVernay nor Array Alliance Inc. has sufficient minimum contacts with the State of Illinois to justify haling them into court here), Reid’s complaint is dismissed,”

Translation: Linda Fairstein, GIRL BYE !! YOU CAN’T SEE US

Also On 93.1 WZAK: