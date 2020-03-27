R. Kelly Wants To Step In The Name Of COVID-19!?

First Bill Cosby now Kell’s.

It’s being reported that the Pied Piper of R&B, R. Kelly, is looking to step in the name of COVID-19 from jail as the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to grow.

The R&B singer, Robert Kelly, who is currently being held in jail for numerous alleged sex crimes after the airing of the Lifetime docu-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, legal team is asking a a federal judge to release R. Kelly. According to the 18 page filing:

“The health risk to Mr. Kelly, because of his age and existing health issues, especially considering the conditions at the MCC, necessitates his release on bail,”

Previous to this it was reported an emergency hearing was to be held to release some inmates from the Cook County Jail after a correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19.

