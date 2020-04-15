ER Doctor Loses Custody Of Child Because Of COVID-19 !?

At a time when we should be praising our essential workers especially the doctors and nurses on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic, a father took the opportunity to take custody of his daughter. Why? Because the child’s mother is an emergency room doctor during the coronavirus pandemic. And a judge backed him up!!

Dr. Theresa Greene a Florida emergency room doctor has temporarily lost custody of her 4 year old daughter while she treats patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Even though she takes all the necessary precautions to ensure she doesn’t bring the virus home to the child that she had shared custody of. However her child’s father didn’t think that was good enough and asked a judge to grant him sole custody, and the judge agreed that the father should retain custody to limit the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Do you agree with the judges decision?

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: