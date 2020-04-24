CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: The 50 Cent vs Teairra Mari Saga Continues [WATCH]

50 Cent and Teairra Mari can’t stop coming for each other.  He said he wants all his coins and is suing her for $40,00.

Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin are hosting an Instagram battle tonight called “I Wrote That Song” showcasing the hits they’ve worked together on. We’re looking forward to that!

If you’re a Star Wars fan then get excited about their new series that’s in the works on Disney+!

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: The 50 Cent vs Teairra Mari Saga Continues [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
FOX's Empire - Season Six
Taraji P. Henson Wants ‘Empire’ To Finish Properly…
 4 hours ago
04.24.20
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening
Wendy Williams Slams Idris Elba With Yearly Self…
 4 hours ago
04.24.20
Celebrity Stylist GooGoo Atkins’ Passion For Plus Size…
 5 hours ago
04.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Honor Her Late…
 8 hours ago
04.24.20
Exclusives
Close