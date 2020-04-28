CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Akron Metro RTA: “No Shirt, No Shoes, NO MASK, No Service!”

A nurse rides the bus alone on the way to her day shift at the hospital

Source: Fly View Productions / Getty

You may have noticed that not everyone goes out in public with a mask or any type of covering over his or her nose and mouth.  Yet, if you want to take public transportation in Akron, you now have to wear a mask!

The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority, known simply as Akron Metro RTA, is now making masks wearing and face covering a requirement for passengers and employees.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting Wednesday, all Metro employees will be wearing masks.

All riders over the age of 2 will be required to wear one.

Basically, if you’re in Akron and not wearing a mask, you may need to have other arrangements to get from point A to point B.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of urbazon and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Fly View Productions and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
Coronavirus Breaking News
44 photos

Videos
Latest
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 7 hours ago
04.28.20
Cardi B Rocks A Pink Hair Bow Crafted…
 8 hours ago
04.28.20
Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair’s Mother, Brother Pass Away…
 8 hours ago
04.28.20
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up…
 9 hours ago
04.28.20
Exclusives
Close