Local News: Pandemic Front Line Hero’s, Postal Workers, Robbed at Gunpoint!?

When you talk about your front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, most people think about doctors, nurses, or people that work in nursing homes. However there is another front line worker that doesn’t get their shine, although they deliver to us in rain, sleet, shine, even pandemic and that’s our postal workers that have continued to deliver our mail regardless of the risks they may encounter with the coronavirus, especially since all of America is looking for that stimulus check. But unfortunately for two postal workers in Akron instead of being hailed for their service someone and/or some people chose to show their appreciation by robbing them at gun and knife point.

According to Akron police they are on the look out for some people that decided to rob two postmen in different East Akron neighborhoods.

BTW…It’s National Postal Workers Day show your Postman some love.

Akron police said it does not appear the robberies are related, but possibly connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-375-2490.

Have you been posting stuff? Getting these delivered? It’s National Postal Workers Day today, leave them a little note, snack or drink to let them know you care and we thank them during this difficult time. Up the posties! #posties #postalworkers #frontline #keyworkers pic.twitter.com/Bt1MkzI6F6 — 0161community (@0161community) April 29, 2020

