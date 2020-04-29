CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Billy Porter Is Slaying To The Polls With New Song “For What It’s Worth” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Billy Porter is using his voice to get you to the polls for this upcoming election.  He reads the girls and says that this is November is not the time to sit out because “we did that the last time and look at what we have now.”

He says activism is in his DNA which he brought out on this song which just so happens to be a soul-infused cover of Canadian rock band Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” 

The award-winning artist reminds us that our ancestors died for the right to vote and we have to show up.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Billy Porter Is Slaying To The Polls With New Song “For What It’s Worth” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Progressive Field Baseball Stadium
REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With…
 26 mins ago
04.29.20
Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Babyface Has a Treat For All of The…
 43 mins ago
04.29.20
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner
Gabrielle Union Once Advised Steph and Ayesha Curry…
 1 hour ago
04.29.20
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion,…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
Exclusives
Close