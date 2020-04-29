CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

2020 Grads: Oprah, Lil Nas X Doing a Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Oprah Winfrey on stage during her ’Your Path Made Clear&apos; tour

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Hey Class of 2020! Here’s some exciting news for you. Celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Lil Nas X are getting together to hold a virtual commencement ceremony just for you.

Lil Nas X Celebrates Grammy Win

Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Graduation ceremonies across the country are getting canceled or postponed  so celebs are stepping in to make the Class of 2020 feel special through virtual ceremonies. According to Billboard, Facebook and Instagram are hosting a ceremony featuring none other than Oprah Winfrey as commencement speaker. Winfrey is being joined by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and others, who will share words of wisdom with grads, and Miley Cyrus has signed on to perform “The Climb.”. #Graduation2020: will be live streamed May 15th on Facebook Watch.

For more info, click here.

2020 Grads: Oprah, Lil Nas X Doing a Virtual Graduation Ceremony  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Progressive Field Baseball Stadium
REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With…
 26 mins ago
04.29.20
Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Babyface Has a Treat For All of The…
 43 mins ago
04.29.20
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner
Gabrielle Union Once Advised Steph and Ayesha Curry…
 1 hour ago
04.29.20
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion,…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
Exclusives
Close