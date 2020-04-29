Fox News Reportedly Gives Diamond and Silk The Boot!

Don’t expect to see Diamond and Silk on Fox News Channel, and its streaming platform Fox Nation, anytime soon.

The Trump-loving duo are reportedly gone from the popular conservative cable news outlet, after their conspiracy theory, anti-COVID-19 antics on social media landed them in hot water.

Basically, they were “spreading false headlines” about anything related to the coronavirus disease.

From The Grio:

According to The Daily Beast, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson were ousted after falsely claiming that the number of American deaths from COVID-19 was inflated to hurt Donald Trump’s presidency, among other falsities. “After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” a source told the publication in an article published on Monday, April 27.

The two have been making false clams on the pandemic through their social media accounts, calling COVID-19 “man-made,” “engineered,” something through “deep-state action going on behind the scenes,” and even linking the disease to “the 5G conspiracy theory.”

Diamond and Silk have been well-known since 2016, when they made videos supporting then-candidate, now-President Trump. They have since become his “senior advisors,” and even appearing at his rallies.

Their popularity with Trump and his supporters have lead them to appear on Fox News, before getting their own video segments on its streaming platform. They had been seen on Fox Nation from Dec. 2018 until Apr. 7 of this year, when their last new video appeared. They have not been on Fox News since Mar. 8, and its sister channel Fox Business Mar. 9.

Representatives of Fox News and Diamond and Silk have not responded to reports as of right now.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Morigi and Getty Images