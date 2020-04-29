CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Babyface Has a Treat For All of The ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Fans Out There!!!

(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Despite all of the setbacks he has gone through, along with that Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley, Babyface is coming back to Instagram Live.  This time, for something more positive.

The legendary singer-songwriter-producer is going to play the ‘Waiting To Exhale’ soundtrack on Mother’s Day, May 10, on IG Live.  He explained more on ‘The View’ on why he is planning a listening party of the album he “wrote and produced entirely,” as MadameNoire reports:

“There were so many people on the Instagram Live who wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack] so I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists. Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories. People were so interested in that. So I thought it would be fun to do as well.”

Anything involving that 1995 classic is worth streaming!

Here’s the entire interview with Babyface on ‘The View’ below:

What are your favorite moments from ‘Waiting To Exhale?’

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of Greg Doherty and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Video Courtesy of ABC, YouTube, and MadameNoire

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge
Tyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Progressive Field Baseball Stadium
REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With…
 22 mins ago
04.29.20
Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Babyface Has a Treat For All of The…
 39 mins ago
04.29.20
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner
Gabrielle Union Once Advised Steph and Ayesha Curry…
 1 hour ago
04.29.20
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion,…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
Exclusives
Close