REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With Three-Division League

There is a possibility that baseball in the United States could be coming back in 2020, as USA Today reports.

However, it won’t have the same structure as in years past.  There could be a three-division league with a late June or early July start.

The games would also have to be played without any of the fans in attendance.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The plan would nix the typical American and National League and instead replace it with three divisions based on geography: West, East and Central. Teams within those divisions would only play each other at their respective stadiums, the report said.

To see the complete team proposal, click here.

Cleveland Indians fans would be stunned to see their 2016 World Series opponents, the Chicago Cubs, listed in the same proposed Central league.

The plan is waiting for approval from “medical experts and providing that COVID-19 testing is available to the public.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

