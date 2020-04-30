CLOSE
Local Health Experts Say’s You Should Wear Masks As Ohio Reopens

ImaniLia Face Masks

Source: Courtesy of Imani Lia / ImaniLia

The State of Ohio is starting phase one of reopening tomorrow, Friday, May 1st.  First Governor DeWine said we will be required to wear masks out in public, then he softened his requirement to it’s your/our choice on whether to wear a mask or not.  So the biggest question is although it is your personal right to bear mask,  should you be wearing a mask or not?

The experts say…

Local health experts urge Northeast Ohioans to wear mask while shopping or receiving services, even though the state is no longer mandating masks for customers.  Dr. John Thornton, from MetroHealth System, say’s we need to take mask wearing seriously, required or not.  Read More

