LOCAL NEWS: Domino’s Pizza Planning to Hire 700 People At Their Northeast Ohio Locations!

With a lot of companies cutting back on positions during the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some that are hiring.

Domino’s Pizza is among the lucky ones that are in need of additional staffing in the Greater Cleveland area and beyond.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire around 700 people across 75 stores in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Positions the pizza chain is hiring for include delivery drivers, customer service representatives and managers.

