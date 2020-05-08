Live Is Going To Be Lit For Mothers Day Weekend: Babyface, Jill Scott & Erykah Badu [VIDEO]

The coronavirus virus pandemic is not going to stop us from celebrating the folks that gave us life, our mothers. Although it may be a virtual concert it is no reason why we can’t cook our mamma’s a great meal (and wash the dishes) then sit with her to watch two of the greatest concerts that money can’t buy, live from Instagram Live.By the way you can cast these onto your television so everyone can stretch out and enjoy.On pre-Mothers Day, Saturday at 7 pm, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz is giving us another VERZUZ challenge that may go down in real music lovers history, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, the mother of ALL Mothers, will put a LONG WALK up against a WINDOW SEAT on Instagram Live. The last VERZUZ battle, Teddy Riley vs. Babyface drew in every major celebrity on the planet including our favorite 1st Lady, Michelle Obama.

Get a taste of whats going to go down from the ladies below:

Then on Mother’s Day, Babyface, the guy that’s responsible for some of your existence, is making a return to IG live to reveal stories from “Waiting to Exhale” especially for Mother’s Day marking the 25th anniversary of the cinematic anthem for women and smash hit soundtrack, which he produced. Which is why Babyface is honoring it on Sunday, for Mother’s Day.

Take a listen to what Babyface say’s is going to go down LIVE below

