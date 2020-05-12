Sean Combs Gives and Gave Flowers to Andre Harrell [VIDEO]

It’s customary to bring flowers to a funeral however, you should give flowers to people before they die, while their alive.

The music world lost a legend this past weekend with the death of Uptown Records, Andre Harrell. But Harrell was so much more than a record executive. He was a friend and more importantly a mentor to many. King Andre Harrell gave birth to many Hip Hop/R&B greats, but the one Prince he raised, and groomed then let go so that he could fly as a King in his own right was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Andre Harrell took Sean Combs under his wing and acted to the now music mogul as a brother, but to the young Comb’s, who lost his biological father at a tender young age, Harrell was much more than that, he was a father.

So it’s only fitting that before there was a reason to grieve P. Diddy paid homage to Andre Harrell on a large stage to express his appreciation, love and admiration for a man that did more than just act as his employer. Because you see without Andre Harrell there would not be a P. Diddy and what a Blessing it was for Diddy to be able to share his feelings with Harrell before his passing.

To pay tribute to Andre Harrell, the man that meant so much to Diddy in so many ways, he took to his Instagram page to post a video of Diddy sharing to Andre Harrell how much he meant to him. A tribute that should show as an example that we should always pay tribute, show and tell people we love them everyday or as much as we possibly can, because tomorrow is not promised.

See the video below