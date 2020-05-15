CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is Cynthia Bailey Trading Her Peach For An Orange !? [VIDEO]

Eva Marcille Shower

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

As the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 is wrapping up it’s also time for the speculation of who will be hanging on to their peach for season 13.  And the one housewife that is always on the chopping block of speculation, Cynthia Bailey aka #CHILL, might not be loosing her peach however she may be gaining an orange.

In a recent quarantine interview Cynthia Bailey while boo’d up/quarantined with her fiance’ Mike Hill in California says that RHOA is a reality show and her reality is she has businesses and a home in Atlanta, her soon to be husband is in California so she lives in both locations so it would only make since that she would be on possibly both shows RHOA and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Check out the interview below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Cynthia Bailey , Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Eva Marcille Shower
Is Cynthia Bailey Trading Her Peach For An…
 3 hours ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 21 hours ago
05.14.20
McDonald's fries could cure baldness
McDonald’s Planning to Reopen Their Sit-In Areas
 24 hours ago
05.14.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Is Too ‘Woke’ For Gabrielle’s TikTok…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Exclusives
Close