DISCUSSION: Should Cleveland Consider Street and Sidewalk Dining For Restaurants?

Restaurants in Ohio are starting to open up their indoor and outdoor dining spaces again this month.

However, with the outside portions opening before the inside, there are going to be a lot of customers who are more comfortable eating in the open air.

Now one of the state’s biggest cities is considering an idea to making going out to eat a lot easier.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Cleveland, joining a growing list of other cities across the state, are now urging local and state governments to allow for street and sidewalk seating.

The Land’s Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack is leading the push for expanded outdoor dining.

One of his ideas include having “designated zones” in areas on both the city’s east and west side. Of course, there will be some guidelines in place:

Safety measures would be implemented for each specific zone to make sure the businesses are protected, as well as the customers.

McCormack is also pushing for parking limitations to be removed to give customers more options.

The next step for approval from local and state government.

Would you consider dining outside in one of these expanded area if they are implimanted?

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Barry Winiker and Getty Images