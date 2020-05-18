Nelly vs. Ludacris ‘Verzuz’ Was Quieted By A Storm Before The Fire Was Lit [VIDEO]

Verzuz started with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland wanting to have a little fun while we all have been quarantining from life as we know it with the COVID-19 pandemic that is still sweeping the country. Verzuz started making more noise with the announcement then technical difficulties of Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, then Verzuz was barking like a angered pit-bull when Erykah Badu and Jill Scott lit up the IG platform to over 700k viewers taking Verzuz to whole other plateau and after the ladies pre-Mothers Day performance, it left music fans wanting more and wanting to know whose next.

This past Saturday Verzuz up next was the southern hospitality of rappers Ludacris and Nelly, celebrating 20 years in the music business but unfortunately the dirty south storm was acting like a St. Lunatic causing technical issues on Nelly’s end who is sheltering-in, in St. Louis, however Luda held it down and even dropped new music, collaborations with Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and Timbaland, until Nelly made it through mother nature to finally roll out hit’s that originated in the south before going global.

Who won? Jill vs, Erykah….LOL, just joking take listen below if you missed it then let us know who your winner was.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: