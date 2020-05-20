CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Erykah Badu’s Tribute To Malcolm X Proves She’s The Virtual Master

Erykah Badu

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Erykah Badu stays below the radar but has proven that she is not only a musical genius but in the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic she has proved to be the Queen virtual master.

Instead of sheltering in and keeping to herself Erykah Badu found a way to provide income for her band that’s income comes from touring with her and because of the coronavirus pandemic that came to halt, until Queen Badu produced a ‘Quarantine Concert Series‘ live from her bedroom broadcasting from her own platform for a fee to viewers of, $1 to $3.  A concert series that was absolutely amazing to any music fan.

Then there was the night that Erykah Badu vs. Jilly from Philly shut down Instagram Live as they took us on a long walk through their hits until Tyrone shut it down.

Then yesterday Erykah Badu posted a video solidifying why she is the virtual master, as she paid tribute to the late civil rights leader Malcolm X, Tribute in Words & Sound the 95th annual celebration of life for Brother Malcolm X, hosted on The Shabazz Center Instagram Live, including other celebrity guests such as Common, Angela Davis, David Banner, T.I., Robert Glasper, Shaun King and the Reverend Al Sharpton to name a few.

Check out Erykah Badu’s quarantine tribute to Malcolm X below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

95th Annual Celebration Of Life For Malcolm X , erykah badu , instagram live , malcolm x , The Shabazz Center

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That…
 3 hours ago
05.20.20
UNCF An Evening Of Stars - Show
Babyface Hilarious Impersonation Of Toni Braxton [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
05.20.20
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu’s Tribute To Malcolm X Proves She’s…
 4 hours ago
05.20.20
The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Pizza Man Say’s MJ’s ‘Last Dance’ Food Poisoning…
 5 hours ago
05.20.20
Exclusives
Close