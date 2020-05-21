NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who Was Arrested In Hawaii For Disobeying Quarantine

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way. The Mercy College student decided to move forward with a trip to the state amidst the global coronavirus pandemic — despite his mother’s pleas. Apparently, Tarique was feeling extra rebellious because when he touched down in Hawaii, he also decided to disobey their 14-day quarantine order for tourists.

According to the New York Post, Tarique arrived in Waikiki on Monday and immediately ventured out to the beach to sunbathe, surf, and explore. Of course, his excursions were well documented on his social media account, which has since been deleted. Residents reported him to the Hawaiian authorities and Tarique was arrested. He is currently being held on a $4,000 bail.

“He had no business going there,” said his mother, Marcia Peters. “The rules are all over. I told him not to travel. I told him not to go. I told him to cancel all his vacation (plans) because he knows what’s going on in America and all over.”

Marcia said that despite his current misstep, Tarique normally “does the right thing.”

“Where am I going to get $4,000 from? I don’t know that he has $4,000. He ain’t rich like that. We gonna have to work something out,” she said.

Tarique’s sister, who works in law enforcement, was personally incensed by the decision of Hawaiian authorities to publicize Tarique’s arrest.

“Why put his information all over the internet where people are putting all sorts of threats next to his pictures,” she said. “Something like that could lead to suicide.”

She went on to say that Tarique has not been able to communicate with his family since his arrest.

“What kind of treatment is that? I found out about it last night,” she said.

