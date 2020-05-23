CLOSE
Lana Del Rey Accused of Racism After Singling Out Black Female Artists, Responds To Accusations

Singer Lana Del Rey wearing Aidan Mattox arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Singer Lana Del Rey is in the news, but for all the wrong reasons.

From The Grio:

The “Young and Beautiful” singer became the No.1 trending topic on Twitter on Thursday morning after she claimed that BeyoncéNicki MinajCardi B, and other pop stars get away with sexual lyrics in their music, while she gets “crucified” for her songs.

Users were not happy that Del Rey only mentioned “women of color.”

One user in particular notice she added Ariana Grande just to avoid the obivious.

Making things worse for Del Rey was defense on her Instagram, where everything started in the first place.  In case you missed it, here is the original post:

Then she commented on how it became a “WOC issue,” adding that the artists she singled out were her “favorites.”

She then added this:

“If you want to try and make a bone to pick out of that like you always do, be my guest, it doesn’t change the fact that I haven’t had the same opportunity to express what I wanted to express without being completely decimated,” she wrote in a follow-up comment.

Later, Del Rey mention when discussing race, when addressing that someone wants to talk to her about it, her response: “that’s your opinion but that’s not what I’m saying.”

She wasn’t done, adding that she didn’t “care anymore” and does not want to be called “bro.”

One user wasn’t buying it:

Do you buy Del Rey’s explanation?

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Exclusives
