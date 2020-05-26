Kandi Burruss Unveils The Mask And Drop’s New Music ‘Used To Love Me’

RHOA/Grammy Award winning music producer/singer, Kandi Burruss, unveiled her Night Angel mask making history by becoming the first female to win The Masked Singer. Kandi also shocked the world in her winning speech when she got emotional and said that she had lost her confidence for singing, even though she is a founding member of the legendary singing group Xscape, Kandi said the words of the judges were encouraging to her.

So encouraging that Kandi Burrus in celebration of winning and her birthday week, dropped new music ‘Used To Love Me’, dedicated to the haters that for a short time made her perception, her prisoner, but not any longer.

Take a listen to ‘Used To Love Me’ by Kandi Burruss below.

