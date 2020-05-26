Social Media Calls Ayesha Curry A Hypocrite After Showing Off Her Body

Ayesha Curry recently showed off her flat tummy body on social media much to the dismay of some folks. The sanctified sweetie who’s a mom of three, chef and wife to Steph Curry is apparently enjoying her quarantine while wearing itty bitty bikinis.

“Took me long enough. @stephencurry30,” Ayesha captioned the below pics of herself looking SUPER snatched in swimwear.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The pic comes after she and Steph shared a steamy snap in February of them on vacation.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!” Steph captioned the photo of himself holding his wife as she wrapped her legs around his waist and licked his face.

Of course while some people are praising Ayesha’s mommy of three tautness, others couldn’t help but bring up Ayesha’s previous comments about women “barely wearing clothes these days” which caused slut-shaming allegations.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters 😂😂😂 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

Regardless of if you like my "style of clothes" or not (which I don't care) please do not tear women down and degrade them… Not cool peeps — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

According to social media the new pics of a ‘kini clad Ayesha makes the mommy banger a “hypocrite.”

Ayesha Curry patronised other women for showing skin to men that aren’t their partner, then cried about not getting attention from men who aren’t her husband, and then went on a mad weight loss journey so she could post the same pics she acted like she was above — *third time lucky* (@roundxthree) May 24, 2020

Ayesha Curry in 2015: "Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters. 😂😂😂" Ayesha Curry in 2020: pic.twitter.com/b05bcIHMCj — Lebron J. Pump (@lebronJpump) May 24, 2020

Lmaoooo this is so funny. I like Ayesha, I follow her, love the family, but she’s still a hypocrite 😂 no shade but she contradicted herself. It is what is. Sis looks good tho! https://t.co/IVAxXQH0wl — Ratchet Whitley Gilbert (@Melly_Boomin) May 24, 2020

Others are unbothered though and defending the mom for looking like a quarantine amidst the pandemic.

If your wife bares three of your children & then gets back into top shape & HEALTHY!! Please do not be insecure & try to say she’s disrespecting you or looking for attention. Women usually wanna look their best for their MAN & it’s okay to show her off .. let Ayesha Curry live — (Raquel) KOBE 🖤🐍 (@SOULbeautifulme) May 24, 2020

Ayesha Curry took ONE year off from being pregnant and having kids to work on herself and y’all mad?! Lmaoo💀 pic.twitter.com/PlScfxA8kL — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) May 24, 2020

What do YOU think about bikini baring Ayesha??? Is it hypocritical for her to showcase her shape?

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Social Media Calls Ayesha Curry A Hypocrite After Showing Off Her Body was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com