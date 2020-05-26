Over 200+ People In Philly Gather Outside Despite COVID-19 Pandemic [VIDEO]

Philly is DRAWN for this one… Last night videos have circulated of over 200 people outside living there best lives despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Philadelphia has not been lifted from the stay-at-home order as of yet so for the streets to be this packed last night can begin another spike of the Coronavirus.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CApw26LHAxn/

