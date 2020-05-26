CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#BoyMom: Milano Di Rouge Message To Her Baby Boy

Milano has recently taken a picture of the young king with a message for all the #Boymoms

MilanoDi Rouge

Source: Kin Cordell / Kin Cordell

Milano Di Rouge has been spending some quality time with her baby boy this past Memorial Day Weekend, Meek Mill has recently celebrated his birthday and where he was delivered the ultimate present his second child!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Girlfriend Milano has recently taken a picture of the young king with a message for all the #Boymoms out there saying, “The next generation of women depend on great moms like us to raise our sons better than today’s men. I promise you, my son will treat your daughter right. Ladies when raising boys remember that you’re raising someone’s future husband & father. Raise them to be the best men ever. I’m raising my son with love, I want him to know love, I want him to feel loved & I want him to spread love  My baby love…I’m so obsessed with him  #Boymom

 

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx Enjoy Their Tulum Vacation

Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos

20 photos Launch gallery

Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos

Continue reading Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos

Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos

[caption id="attachment_3128117" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Many of us got to enjoy a nice extended weekend for Memorial Day. All of us (well most of us) have still been staying home in quarantine during the pandemic. Nonetheless, we have attempted to make the best out of it! Some of your favorite celebrities got the chance to kick there feet up, soak up in a big pool, and spend quality time with the family. We also have some thirst traps from Toni Braxton and Ayesha Curry that are a MUST SEE! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY Check out the full recap of your favorite celebrity Memorial Day Weekend, Quarantine edition!   Related: Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos Related: Quarantine Celebrity Cinco De Mayo 2020 Photos Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

#BoyMom: Milano Di Rouge Message To Her Baby Boy  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Videos
Latest
Harlem Fashion Row Launches ICON360, A Non-Profit That…
 4 hours ago
05.26.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 4 hours ago
05.26.20
Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
White Woman Who Called Cops On Black Man…
 5 hours ago
05.26.20
#BoyMom: Milano Di Rouge Message To Her Baby…
 6 hours ago
05.26.20
Exclusives
Close