TLC is Down With Battling SWV or Xscape on VERZUZ

The woman seem to do better with technical issues when it comes to battling on Instagram Live for our new quarantine entertainment enjoyment on Verzuz. Verzuz was born from two great producers, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, just wanting to have some fun and entertain fans during the coronavirus pandemic. Leaving fans wanting more and to see different artist go at it.

The Babyface vs. Teddy Riley battle had to be rescheduled when Teddy’s technical difficulties wouldn’t make it happen. Last weeks 112 vs. Jagged Edge battle went down really really late due to technicalities and short a few members.

The ladies seem to be the winners in Verzuz because Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu was FIRE!!

So who’s next?

According to the Verzuz Instagram page, a page that has turned down Millions to keep the platform authentic, TLC is willing to battle SWV or Xscape.

Is that hot or nah, especially since the ladies are beating the men in Verzuz battles.

Who do you think would win that battle and why?

See the post below

