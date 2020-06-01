CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests For George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Activist Tamika Mallory shares what is happening on the frontlines during the protests in support of George Floyd.  She discusses the age gap in protestors who are more radical versus more peaceful and where that stands moving forward.

Her 21-year-old son is also an activist in his own way, so she talks about how to talk to her son about the recent events. Listen to Tamika Mallory and hear her words of expertise on the generational fights for equality and what we can do today.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests For George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Dear Shekinah, This Is Not The Time To…
 4 hours ago
06.01.20
Independent Autopsy Of George Floyd Finds His Death…
 5 hours ago
06.01.20
No, Saucy Santana: You Don’t Need A Makeup…
 6 hours ago
06.01.20
Police Investigate Suspicious Van In Parking Garage, And Close Off Multiple Blocks In Baltimore's Inner Harbor
Baltimore Police Cold-Cock A Female Protestor !? [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
06.01.20
Exclusives
Close