Full Autopsy Says George Floyd Had Tested Positive for COVID-19

When George Floyd left his home on May 25, 2020 I’m sure he never thought he would lose his life over $20 underneath the knee of a man who was paid to protect and serve him, or that his name would ring out throughout the world as millions are demanding justice for him.  Especially when he woke up that fateful day we were all moving with the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the case of George Floyd he was part of the pandemic struggle as well.

It is being reported that a full autopsy of George Floyd revealed that the 46 year had tested positive for COVID-19, however it had nothing to do with his death.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office final report.

“Since … positivity for (Covid-19) can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent … positivity from previous infection,”

