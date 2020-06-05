Billy Bush Joins In On the Black Lives Matter Movement, But Shaun Robinson Wasn’t Having It!

Billy Bush is still trying to redeem himself after that slip-up with him and President Donald Trump that was caught on tape would cost him his gig with NBC’s ‘Today’ show.

Now with the syndicated show ‘Extra,’ Bush made a posting this week to support the Black Lives Matter movement following the protests that have been taking place all over the country following the May 25 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officers.

Yet, one of his former ‘Access Hollywood’ co-hosts was not impressed, and took him to task on social media.

Shaun Robinson pretty put the nail in the coffin Wednesday when she called Bush out for promoting an interview he did discussing George Floyd’s murder with correspondent and former NFL player Nate Burleson. After Bush tweeted out the interview, Shaun responded, “I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But if you want to talk about the pain #WhitePrivilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the black woman who sat next to you on the set of #AccessHollywood for years.”

Good Morning @thebillybush. I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But, if you want to talk about the pain #WhitePrivilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the black woman who sat next to you on the set of #AccessHollywood for years. https://t.co/CN5jnJ4NOb — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) June 3, 2020

Robinson was not the only person to call out Bush for attempts. Wanda Sykes also was not moved by the entertainment news veteran’s actions.

Hey Billy, go take a seat next to Chachi. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) June 3, 2020

Robinson would later follow-up her tweet with a posting on Instagram that included a message with a caption that would read #noparttimeallies, which she would later use in another one of her tweets:

