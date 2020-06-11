CLOSE
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black Lives Matter

While the popular coffee chain posted on social media that they stand in solidarity with us, they don't want workers mixing social justice in their lattes.

Starbucks Announces Permanent Closure Of Hundreds Of Its Stores

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

In the era where even Republican Senator Mitt Romney is out in the streets yelling “Black Lives Matter,” Nascar is banning the Confederate Flag and even Vogue EIC Anna Wintour is apologizing for mistreating her Black employees, it’s clear that white folks (and their brands) are afraid…very afraid.

And it’s about time.

But it appears that in even in this wave of #blackouttuesday and IG posts standing in solidarity with our lives, displays of public allyship aren’t for everyone (or every corporation). Enter Starbucks, who has banned all of their employees from wearing any paraphernalia or accessories showing support for Black Lives Matter.

According to the internal memo, obtained by BuzzFeed News, workers were reminded last week of the company’s policy against accessories that “advocated a political, religious or personal issue.” Yet, as multiple Starbucks employees pointed out, this policy isn’t enforced when it comes to LGBTQ equality.

“Starbucks LGBTQ+ partners wear LGBTQ+ pins and shirts, that also could incite and create violent experiences amongst partners and customers,” one Black trans employee told BuzzFeed. “We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia/homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them.”

In light of this news, people flocked to Twitter to express their feelings about the popular coffee chain’s questionable stance, pointing out that just a few years ago after a racist incident that went viral, the company closed stores to have racial-sensitivity training:

A company spokesperson confirmed the memo’s authenticity to BuzzFeed stressing that their only goal is “to create a safe and welcoming” environment at Starbucks locations.

Adding, “We respect all of our partners’ opinions and beliefs, and encourage them to bring their whole selves to work while adhering to our dress code policy.”

Perhaps, they are afraid that all the Karens will see BLM and flip out.

 

BEAUTIES: Perhaps this is the perfect time for y’all to find and frequent a local Black-owned coffee shop to get your latte fix instead.

[caption id="attachment_3153320" align="alignleft" width="830"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Even before now-fired police officer Derrick Chauvin rammed his knee into George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes killing him, too many pockets of this country have always felt on fire. But something about now is different. Perhaps it's been a culmination of things: a coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans in the past few months, and a president—whose racist and inflammatory language, and inability to acknowledge science—has put every last American in danger. Or perhaps, it's the time being isolated and bored, coupled with the incessant ability to be on social media that allows you to absorb and internalize every last ounce of news and injustice. But Floyd's death has unleashed Black people's collective rage that has been pent up for centuries. For the first time, white America, whether it's performative allyship or a genuine reawakening, can no longer ignore the blaze around them—not on our watch, not today. This is a time of reckoning. But while things seem to be changing, the one constant that hasn't is the ability to somehow push Black women are killed by the hands of the police out of the narrative of this movement. While Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are often on the tongues of those in the streets, the question has to be asked: What about Breonna Taylor? Ain't she a victim, too? [caption id="attachment_3153324" align="alignleft" width="794"] Source: Brandon Bell / Getty[/caption] Taylor, who would have turned 27 on June 5, was killed in March when Louisville Metro Police stormed into her house and fatally shot her. Taylor's boyfriend claims that the police never announced themselves, causing the EMT worker to grab her gun, which had a license for, and fire a warning shot that struck one of the officers in the leg. That's when they shot and killed her. Some three months later, those involved in her shooting, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, have not been fired or charged with Taylor's death. Yet, Taylor's story continues to get drowned out of the Black Lives Matter protests and the narrative around who is impacted by police violence. But today with the help of the organization Until Freedom, Black female celebs are doing their part to correct that. Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and others, have used their social media accounts to share the video, "Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?” as a way to raise awareness and call for the arrest and job termination of those involved. Take a look below and never forget to #SayHerName:  

Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black Lives Matter  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

