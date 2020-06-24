CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Local News: July 1st Say Goodbye To Your Front License Plate

Vanity License Plate - Ohio

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

Tell the truth and shame the devil…how many of you hate your front license plate on the front of your ride?  How many of you have a cute little vanity plate reppin your sorority, or for my fellas either your Greek affiliation or that plate that let’s the world know what engine is under that hood?  Or how about you just don’t want nothing on the front of you whipps?  Have you got pulled over for it then received a hefty ticket?  If you did, you will be happy to hear that those days are gonna be over in the Buckeye State.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

♫ Wake up, Wake up, Wake up this first of the month, your front license plate can be gone ♫

On July 1, Ohio will say goodbye to the front license plate on most vehicles. Read More

Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!
21 photos
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
10 photos
Ohio Front License Plate Law

Videos
Latest
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Bubba Wallace Speaks: He Is Not Happy And…
 5 hours ago
06.24.20
Former Vivienne Westwood Employee Claims Manager Didn’t Want…
 5 hours ago
06.24.20
Debbie Allen Hosted And Catered Raven-Symoné’s Surprise Wedding!
 5 hours ago
06.24.20
Publix Employee Quits After Being Told He Can’t…
 8 hours ago
06.24.20
Exclusives
Close