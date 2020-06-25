CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Is Expecting And Ms. Badu Will Be Performing The Delivery #2 !?

Teyana Taylor who is married to ex-Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert had their first daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. AKA Baby Junie, during the Cleveland Cavaliers championship season.  Baby Junie came early and was delivered in the couples bathroom at home and Iman Shumpert was her unexpected ‘doula’.

dou la:  a woman, typically without formal obstetric training, who is employed to provide guidance and support to a pregnant woman during labor.

Now Baby Junie is 4 years old happy, healthy and about to be a big sister as the happy couple are expecting once again, however his time the multifaceted entertainer, Teyana Taylor, has a plan for her delivery…the woman that was born under water with three dollars and six dimes.

Erykah Badu

Source: Getty

Teyana Taylor  in an interview says this child too will be born at home and Erykah Badu will be her doula/midwife.

The Grammy award singer, Erykah Badu, has been a certified doula for quite sometime performing her services for free which has earned her the affectionate nickname by clients Erykah Badoula.   Check out the video interview here

