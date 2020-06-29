LOCAL NEWS: Brook Park Little Caesars Employees Fired For Serving Customer Pizza With Swastika

Little Caesars has fired two of its Brook Park employees after they served a customer a pizza on Saturday with a swastika shape made out of pepperoni.

The company issued a statement to WKYC 3News Cleveland:

We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.

Those employees accepted responsibility and “were immediately terminated.”

The customer, Jason Laska, shared a photo of the pepperoni swastika on social media while explaining what happened when he grabbed that now infamous pie. He added that his “step daughter is mixed, thankfully she didn’t see this.”

