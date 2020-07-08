LOCAL NEWS: Children’s Museum of Cleveland Has Once Again Opened Its Doors

Another Cleveland attraction has opened back up for business after closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is up and running with new safeguards and has been so for its members since July 6. It will open back up to the general public on July 10.

The museum has closely monitored guidelines and safety practices set for by the state of Ohio and the CDC and has kept in contact with the local museum community and the national Children’s Museum community to determine the best practices for a safe reopening. According to the museum, spaces have been altered in the building to encourage social distancing.

Several of the changes that have been made to the Children’s Museum including a limit on how many tickets can be purchased and sold, along with how many visitors are allowed in each hour, and having to buy tickets online if those are planning to attend as visitors. Members are allowed free entry, but they still have to sign up for times at the museum’s website.

Other adjustments include health screenings, temperature checks, visitors age two and up having to wear masks and face coverings at all times. That also goes for the museum staff.

Props are going to be rotated for staff to clean them as they will also clean the surfaces.

