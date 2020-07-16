CLOSE
Cuyahoga County Removed from Level 4 Coronavirus List

Cleveland

Whether some people like it or not wearing masks and practicing social distancing is working and after Governor Mike DeWine interrupted everything on television to give Ohioans a pep talk about banding together to keep us all safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, on Thursday he gave us some good news.

Northeast Ohio we are not out of the woods yet but we are on the right path.

At his press briefing on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Cuyahoga County has been removed from the watch list for Level 4 — the highest level on the state’s list.  However we are still at a level 3.  #KeepMasksOn and Read More

