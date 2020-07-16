LOCAL NEWS: Lakefront Lines to Discontinue Bus Operations

If you have driven a vehicle on a Cleveland street or freeway, chances are you have seen those big blue, red, and gray or white buses.

Those are from Lakefront Lines, where lots of customers have turned to them for trips to casinos, out-of-state travel, and other activities.

Now, Coach USA, the company behind Lakefront, has announced that operations for the popular business is coming to an end. The reason is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

In a statement to 3News, Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs, Coach USA said the following about the decision: “Due to the current impact of Covid19 and future uncertainty, Coach USA has made the difficult decision to permanently cease operations of Lakefront Lines. Coach USA thanks our employees at Lakefront Lines for their years of committed service and wish them good fortune in their future endeavors.”

The company has announced it will not accept anymore booking appointments after “the end of this month.”

Lakefront Lines has locations in all of the big cities in Ohio: Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Toledo.

Cleveland school students have also come to rely on Lakefront for field trips and transportation.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Robert Alexander and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of THEPALMER and Getty Images