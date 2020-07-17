Nick Cannon’s New Syndicated Talk Show Postponed to 2021

The fallout continues for actor and host Nick Cannon. His daytime talk show was set to premiere this fall in syndication, but due to all of the controversy, it won’t happen.

Now it’s not being cancelled, but instead, the show is being pushed for another year, meaning it is planning to air in fall of 2021.

Cannon is producing the show with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. CBS, Fox, Sinclair, Nexstar, Tegna, and Cox were some of the station groups that were slotted to air his show later this year. It is not known if they are still going to air Cannon’s talk show next fall.

The postponement is due to the scandal involving “anti-Semitic rhetoric” in a podcast that costed his involvement with ViacomCBS, but not his gig as host of Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer.”

From The Grio:

“The Nick Cannon talk show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement to THR. They continue, “we want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.”

Cannon has made amends for his words and actions and has said he’s willing to make efforts to change his thinking and viewpoints.

He has asked for ownership of the ‘Wild N Out’ franchise after his firing from ViacomCBS.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First and Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN