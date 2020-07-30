CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ole Girl Caught On Video Blowing Up Car Is Hurt and In Jail

View Of Burning Car On Road Against Clear Sky

Source: Isabelle Foley / EyeEm / Getty

Remember that video that went viral on social media showing a woman pouring what looked like gasoline in a Jeep, lit it, the car went poof and so did she but she mustard up enough strength to get up, grab her evidence and go?  At the time we didn’t know what city the video was taken in but it was obvious that the neighborhood Mrs. Kravitz was camera locked and loaded plus we now have details.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Sydney Parham from Detroit was arrested for lighting up Avery Stephens Jeep.  Here is the crazy part…According to Stephens he doesn’t have a clue why she did it because he knew ole girl but they never were entangled.

Whatever the case ole girl is hurt and living her best life in jail at least for now.

Check out the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Detroit , Jeep Set On Fire , Sydney Parham

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Malik B
The Roots Founding Member Malik B Has Passed…
 1 hour ago
07.30.20
Beyonce Is Coming…
 3 hours ago
07.30.20
Toni Braxton Platinum Celebration And Performance
Un-Break My Heart: Toni Braxton Speaks About Tamar
 5 hours ago
07.30.20
View Of Burning Car On Road Against Clear Sky
Ole Girl Caught On Video Blowing Up Car…
 5 hours ago
07.30.20
Exclusives
Close