CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Roots Founding Member Malik B Has Passed Age 47

Malik B

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Hip Hop’s first band ‘The Roots’ founding member singer/rapper Malik B has passed away at the young age of 47.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

The native Philadelphia, Grammy Award winning band ‘The Roots’  appears week nights on the legendary ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Jimmy Fallon, led by Questlove. Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, appeared on The Roots first 4 albums before leaving the group in 1999.

The cause of Malik B. death has not been released at this time.

We will be keeping the friends, family and colleagues of Malik B. uplifted in our prayers.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/backstory-with-colby-colb/id1339943923

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

dead , Malik B , The Roots

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Malik B
The Roots Founding Member Malik B Has Passed…
 1 hour ago
07.30.20
Beyonce Is Coming…
 3 hours ago
07.30.20
Toni Braxton Platinum Celebration And Performance
Un-Break My Heart: Toni Braxton Speaks About Tamar
 5 hours ago
07.30.20
View Of Burning Car On Road Against Clear Sky
Ole Girl Caught On Video Blowing Up Car…
 5 hours ago
07.30.20
Exclusives
Close