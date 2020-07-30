The Roots Founding Member Malik B Has Passed Age 47

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Hip Hop’s first band ‘The Roots’ founding member singer/rapper Malik B has passed away at the young age of 47.

The native Philadelphia, Grammy Award winning band ‘The Roots’ appears week nights on the legendary ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Jimmy Fallon, led by Questlove. Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, appeared on The Roots first 4 albums before leaving the group in 1999.

The cause of Malik B. death has not been released at this time.

We will be keeping the friends, family and colleagues of Malik B. uplifted in our prayers.

