The Roots Founding Member Malik B Has Passed Age 47

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Hip Hop’s first band ‘The Roots’ founding member singer/rapper Malik B has passed away at the young age of 47.
The native Philadelphia, Grammy Award winning band ‘The Roots’ appears week nights on the legendary ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Jimmy Fallon, led by Questlove. Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, appeared on The Roots first 4 albums before leaving the group in 1999.
The cause of Malik B. death has not been released at this time.
We will be keeping the friends, family and colleagues of Malik B. uplifted in our prayers.
It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.
