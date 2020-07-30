Beyonce Is Coming…

CLOSE
Get your Disney Plus accounts ready now. "Black Is King" streams at midnight!

BET Awards 2020

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty

Beyoncé is about to take us on a majestic black journey with the visuals from her forthcoming film Black Is King on Disney Plus.

Beyoncé dropped the latest trailer for the highly anticipated visual album and based on the cinematography alone, I can’t help but remain in a constant state of awe at the level of perfection she continuously gives us.

Mrs. Carter is no stranger to creating mind-blowing visual albums and with Lemonade and Beyoncé already under her belt, it’s safe to say that Black Is King will be in great company. Set to premiere this Friday exclusively on Disney+, the new visual album will be a bold celebration of Black culture while taking fans on a journey of last year’s remake of the classic film, The Lion King, in which Beyonce co-starred and produced the soundtrack. Sharing to her 151.3 million followers, Beyonce delivered the latest Black Is King trailer to Instagram, this time narrating the visual herself and sparking the trending topic “Beyoncé Is Coming” across the social space– thus building our anticipation and excitement even further.

“To live with no reflection for so long might make you wonder if you truly even exist,” she stated seconds into the latest trailer which goes on to preview “Black Parade”, the first song set to appear on the upcoming visual album. “We got rhythm, we got pride, we birth kings, we birth tribes,” Beyoncé sings on the track while the trailer’s visuals take us through a series of vibrant shots highlighting Black excellence through dance, style, art and community.

The one minute and twenty-eight second video clip even features a brief cameo by a smiling Blue Ivy Carter–donning a string of white pearls to match her pearl white dress. Blue Ivy isn’t the only surprise guest expected to make an appearance in Black Is King as previous trailers showed snippets of Beyoncé’s inner circle including Jay Z, Kelly Roland and Ms.Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Then she surprised us with an appearance on Good Morning America

If the teaser trailers and promotional images of Black Is King are any indicator of what’s to come in the next 24 hours, then we’re all in for a much needed celebration of Black womanhood as Beyoncé proves once again that greatness is just in her DNA! Black Is King drops exclusively on Disney+ on July 31 at 12am PST/3am EST and whether you’re planning to watch it solo or among friends, hold onto your wigs because Beyoncé is coming!

Exclusives
