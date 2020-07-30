CLOSE
News You Can't Use: Things Every Black Family Has [WATCH]

 Today’s News You Can’t Use actually something that everybody can relate to…your family.

Special K has a list of things that every Black family has and when you hear this list, you may think about people instantly that fit the description.

People in your family like, that one person that can’t get their life together and that one person that can’t cook.

If you hear at least one family member then this is news that you can actually use.

News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family Has [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

