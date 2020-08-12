CLOSE
The Sisters Of AKA Are Strolling Into The White House

Senator Kamala Harris

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

There was a laundry list of candidates being tossed around to be the potential Vice President of The United States for Joe Biden and yesterday skee wee’s were heard around the world as Joe Biden gave the high five to a member of the one of the ‘Divine Nine’ and one of the nations oldest black sorority’s, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated, California Senator Kamala Harris.

The 55 year old, Oakland California native,  Kamala Harris, if Joe Biden is elected will be the first woman as well as person of color to serve as the of Vice President of The United States of America.

Kamala Harris a 1986 Alumni of the Historical Black College, Howard University, where she joined the lady’s of the pink and green, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority inc. is in hopes of strolling the AKA’s through the front door of that house on Pennsylvania Ave to live up to their credo, “Supreme in service to all mankind.”, with her sisters as her foot-soldiers.

Congratulations Senator Harris we will be seeing you at the polls in November 2020 #Vote2020 #PresidentialElection2020

Take a look at a video interview of Kamala Harris talking about HBC’s below

