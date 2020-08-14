CLOSE
Entertainment News
Carole Baskin Dissed Cardi B’s WAP, Cardi Was Like You Killed Your Husband

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion WAP Video

Source: Screenshot / Youtube

During the pandemic everyone binged watched ‘Tiger King’ on Netflix, so everyone is very familiar with the Queen of cat’s, Carole Baskin, what you didn’t know about Carole Baskin, because they didn’t cover this in the docuseries, is that Carole Baskin is a Hip Hop fan because she was all over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions ‘WAP’ video that has been the talk all over social media since it dropped, and Carole Baskins wasn’t very happy about it.

According to Carole Baskin:

“…you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild.  It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness, who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.  That’s never good for the cat…..No matter how you cut it, it’s always abusive to the cat and dangerous to the public.”

During an interview Cardi B was told about the Carole Baskin statement and her response was

“Like, that’s just ridiculous, you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl, you killed your goddamn husband,”

Roarrrrrrr ♫  Carole Baskin, Killed her husband, wacked him, Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen, Fed him to Tigers, they snackin What’s happening, Carol Baskin ♫ 

