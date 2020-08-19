CLOSE
OHIO: Statewide Lawmakers Respond to President Trump Calling for Boycott of Goodyear

The Goodyear Logo Adorns The Company's Corporate Headquarters Building In Ak

Source: Getty Images / Getty

President Donald Trump is calling for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after rules were made regarding apparel involving him.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He posted on his Twitter account Wednesday that the company has a ban on “Make America Great Again” hats and encouraged his followers to shop elsewhere.

The Akron-based company responded to President Trump’s tweet:

Goodyear issued a statement on the misconceptions and said employees are asked not to engage in any kind of political campaigning in the workplace, in order to create an inclusive and respectful environment.

Here is the Goodyear statement below:

Several lawmakers in Ohio came to the company’s defense on Twitter.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Third and Fourth Picture and First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

