Lori ‘Aunt Becky’ Loughlin and Her Husband Sentenced For Their Roles in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has finally been sentenced for part in having her children admitted to several of the most prestigious colleges through bribery, according to reports, as she will serve two months in prison.

Best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, the 54-year-old actress was given the maximum sentence that her plea deal allowed.

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, gets a longer sentence as he was given five months to serve in prison.

Both have also been ordered to pay fines and serve different periods of performing good works:

She will have to pay a $150,000 fine, and perform 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli will pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli had initially “pleaded not guilty” before they eventually change their minds and pleas.

